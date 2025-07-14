Hyderabad Civil Hospital performs first successful free tummy tuck surgery

Doctors at Hyderabad Civil Hospital performed first successful free tummy tuck surgery of a woman, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, Dr. Kashan Sheikh and Roshan Chandio successfully performed a tummy tuck surgery of a 55-year-old woman hailing from Matiari.

During the surgery, 8 kilograms of excess fat were removed from the patient’s body, according to Dr. Roshan.

Due to excessive weight, the woman faced severe difficulty in walking, he added.

The surgery lasted for over two hours, and the patient is now out of danger.

Dr. Roshan noted that tummy tuck surgery is usually only available in a few major private hospitals in Karachi.

Earlier, a Lahore surgeon helped a female school teacher who was on a bed for the past 14 years to shed 90 kilograms of her weight after performing bariatric surgery on her free of cost.

The weight loss surgery helped the woman to move out of her bed after 14 years of the agony she suffered owing to the obesity issue.

According to details, Surgeon Professor Maaz ul Hassan ‎performed the bariatric surgery free of cost on the school teacher who weighed up to 200 kilograms.

“The bariatric surgery usually costs up to Rs2 million,” Maaz ul Hassan said and added that he performed the surgery free of cost as being a doctor, it is their responsibility to ease a person’s sufferings.