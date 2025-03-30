Hyderabad farmers combat water shortage crisis with small dams

HYDERABAD: As Pakistan faces a severe water shortage crisis, Hyderabad farmers have taken proactive measures to address the issue by constructing small dams on their lands, ARY News reported.

The innovative approach, supported by the Sindh government’s Water Management Program, aims to conserve water, fight the water shortage crisis and ensure sustainable agricultural practices.

The water shortage crisis has impacted agriculture across Sindh, leading these Hyderabad farmers to adopt new strategies to store and utilize water efficiently.

A farmer shared, “These dams are a blessing for us. When water supply decreases, we use stored water to irrigate our crops.”

Another farmer explained that their water storage tank, designed for 25 acres, provides sufficient irrigation during critical periods.

The initiative has shown promising results, with improved crop yields expected due to the conservation of canal water.

Hyderabad farmers are utilizing these small dams not only for watercourses but also for drip irrigation systems, ensuring optimal water usage.

As the holy month of Ramadan concludes, farmers express gratitude for these advancements, emphasizing the importance of water conservation during Eid celebrations.

“Eid is a time of reflection and gratitude. These small dams symbolize hope and resilience for our community,” remarked a local farmer.

The water crisis in Sindh, with major dams like Tarbela and Mangla, are reaching dead levels.

This has led to a 50% water shortfall, affecting key crops such as cotton, sugarcane, and vegetables.

The Sindh government and farmers are working together to mitigate the impact through innovative solutions like small dams.

Earlier, Sindh’s irrigation department warned of an imminent water shortage and drought in Karachi and other regions due to alarmingly low reservoir levels.

The ongoing Rabi season’s reduced rainfall caused water levels in the Tarbela and Mangla dams to drop to 0.102 MAF and 0.226 MAF, respectively, with predictions that both dams may hit dead levels within days and cause water shortage crisis.

If the situation persists, the water shortage could exceed 50% at the start of the Kharif crop season, raising serious concerns for the region’s agriculture.