Hyderabad gets Rescue 1122 service

The Sindh Health Department on Saturday launched state-of-the-art Rescue 1122 Service in Hyderabad district as part of Sindh Emergency Services.

Taking to Twitter, the Sindh govt spokesperson said that after Karachi and Larkana, medical emergency service 1122 has also started its operations in Hyderabad.

“These ambulances are fully equipped with paramedical staff, ventilator, oxygen support & other necessary items required at the time of emergency.”

The service can be accessed simply by dialing the toll-free number 1122 from any cell phone/landline, in the event of a life-threatening or serious medical emergency.

The rescue service will be operated by Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) department.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in June this year launched Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in Karachi.

