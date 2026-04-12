Hyderabad Kingsmen outclass Islamabad United in clinical chase

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen debutant Asif Mehmood claimed a four-wicket haul, while captain Marnus Labuschagne struck an unbeaten half-century to guide his side to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League 11 at National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The victory marked Hyderabad Kingsmen’s second consecutive win, having defeated Karachi Kings in their previous outing after a four-match losing streak.

Chasing a modest 154-run target, the Kingsmen comfortably reached the total with 11 balls to spare, losing four wickets. Labuschagne led from the front with an unbeaten 61 off 53 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and anchoring the innings throughout.

He was well supported by Maaz Sadaqat and Saim Ayub, who scored brisk 30 and 35 respectively to provide a solid foundation. Labuschagne then shared a crucial unbeaten stand with Glenn Maxwell, who added a quickfire 21 off just nine balls to seal the victory.

For Islamabad United, stand-in captain Chris Green and Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets each but failed to defend the below-par total.

Earlier, Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Labuschagne’s decision to field first paid off as Islamabad United were restricted to 153/9 in their 20 overs.

Also Read: Hyderabad Kingsmen seal victory over Karachi Kings in HBL PSL 11

United got off to a steady start, with Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway putting together a 56-run opening stand. Minhas played aggressively for his 22 off 13 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Ali towards the end of the powerplay.

Conway then added 31 runs for the second wicket with Mohammad Faiq before both batters were run out in the 10th over, leaving Islamabad United at 89/3. Conway top-scored with 45 off 31 balls, including seven fours, while Faiq made 18 off 14 deliveries.

United’s middle order struggled to maintain momentum as Haider Ali and Faheem Ashraf were dismissed cheaply, reducing the side to 113/5 in 15.3 overs.

Mark Chapman held one end firmly during the middle phase and top-scored with a fighting 42 off 30 balls, striking three fours and two sixes. However, he was dismissed in the final over by Asif Mehmood.

Mehmood then struck three more times in the same over, removing Imad Wasim (2), Mehran Mumtaz (0), and Chris Green (6), preventing United from adding crucial late runs.

He finished with outstanding figures of 4/18 in four overs, leading the Hyderabad Kingsmen’s bowling effort. Mohammad Ali supported him with two wickets, while Maxwell chipped in with one.

The result gives Kingsmen valuable momentum as they continue their campaign in the tournament.