Hyderabad lawyers end protest after assured of SSP transfer

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad lawyers announced ending their protest after assured of the transfer of the SSP, ARY News reported on Saturday.

President High Court Bar Hyderabad Ayaz Tunio has said that SSP Farrukh Lanjar has been ordered to report at the headquarters. “We announce to end the protest sit-in after transfer of the SSP,” lawyers leader said.

The lawyers had staged sit-in at the Bypass after Bhittai Nagar police station filed FIR against an advocate for using fancy number plates and tinted windows on his vehicle.

“Police didn’t commit any wrongdoing and did what was required to do under the law,” Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has said in a statement. “Police department was not extended cooperation from the society,” IG Sindh lamented.

“If we resisted the commuters and Hyderabad residents would have to face more problems,” police chief said in his statement.

Earlier, the row between protesting lawyers and police intensified as lawyers demanded transfer of SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Lanjar and announced to continue their protest until transfer of the police officer.

Scores of police officers in Hyderabad had submitted leave applications following the protest by lawyers against the police.