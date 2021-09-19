Hyderabad man arrested for blackmailing girl with obscene videos

KARACHI: The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a man from Hyderabad accused of harassing a girl by uploading her immoral videos on social media, ARY News reported.

According to the cybercrime wing, they have arrested an accused named Hamza during a raid in Hyderabad over blackmailing a girl by using her obscene videos and photos.

The additional director of the cybercrime wing said the accused had recorded inappropriate videos of a girl by installing a hidden camera in her washroom and was blackmailing the victim.

He made a fake social media ID and published that video to get it viral, said FIA officials.

The additional director further said that they have recovered a data of videos from the mobile phone of the accused.

In a separate blackmailing incident reported from Karachi today, the FIA said it arrested a woman over making a video of her sister-in-law while she was being molested by her brother-in-law.

FIA ARRESTS RAWALPINDI MAN FOR BLACKMAILING GIRL WITH OBSCENE VIDEOS

The victim’s brother-in-law sexually abused her and her sister-in-law made a video and shared it away to defame her in the household, said the FIA team.

Suspects in both the cases of cybercrime and blackmail have been detained and case lodged against them, FIA said.