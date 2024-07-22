Hyderabad man dies due to electricity supply suspension from five days

The incident occurred in Allah Dad Chand Goth, within the jurisdiction of the Phuleli Police Station. The locals have been struggling with the lack of electricity, and the situation has become dire with the recent heatwave.

Residents report that they cannot obtain water to bathe the deceased due to the power outage. They have resorted to purchasing water to arrange for the ritual washing of the body.

Despite paying their electricity bills in full, the residents have not received any power supply. They allege that the HESCO (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) staff is demanding 60,000 rupees for repairing the transformer. Even after collecting and paying the amount, the transformer has not been fixed, according to the residents.

This incident highlights the urgent need for infrastructure improvements and accountability within utility services to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.