Hyderabad man who posed as police officer to harass people is now ARRESTED

HYDERABAD: A man impersonating a police personnel and harassing citizens has been arrested, and a weapon was recovered from his possession, according to police.

According to police, during a routine patrol, officers stopped a suspicious man wearing a police uniform near Nursery Chowk on Auto Bhan Road in the Hussainabad area.

During the initial investigation, the suspect, identified as Sikandar alias Makan Mallah, allegedly admitted that he had been impersonating a police officer in an attempt to stop vehicles and harass citizens.

Read Also: Dr Akash Murder: Hyderabad Police arrest two accused

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

Investigators further alleged that the man confessed to wearing a police uniform to impersonate himself as a police officer and used to loot the public by harassing them.

The Hussainabad police have registered two separate cases against the suspect. One relates to impersonating a public servant and the unlawful use of a police uniform under Sections 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code,

The second was registered on the recovery of an illegal firearm under Section 23A of the Sindh Arms Act.