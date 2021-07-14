Hyderabad’s historic Mukhi House turned into museum

HYDERABAD: The Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah has inaugurated the historic Mukhi House Museum in Hyderabad.

Director general of the culture, tourism and antiquities department, Manzoor Kanasro, and other officials were present during the inauguration ceremony.

Mukhi House, built in 1920 by prominent figure of Hyderabad, Mukhi Jethanand, had been handed over to the Sindh government back in 2015 to convert it to Hyderabad Museum.

Heirs of Mr Jethanand visited Hyderabad in 2013 and had wished to convert the building to a museum.

Located near Hyderabad’s Pakka Qila, Mukhi House attracts tourists even today. The stone used in the palace is from Jodhpur, India. Even its doors and windows are made of Sheesham and Sagwan wood.

Jawaharlal Nehru and other personalities of the subcontinent had stayed as guests there. After partition, the Mukhi family had left for India and they were currently settled in America.

The palace houses 12 rooms, two courtyards, two big halls and a dome.

This is the second museum in Hyderabad after the Sindh museum located near Niaz Cricket Stadium.