Hyderabad: Police cease illegal arms consignment, arrest five

HYDERABAD: Police foiled a bid to deliver illegal arms in an operation at the National Highway, police officials said on the midnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The CIA and Naseem Nagar police foiled delivery of a consignment of illegal arms at the National Highway, police officials said on the Saturday midnight.

A spokesperson of police department has said that the police captured a truck and a car carrying illegal arms and munitions from Karachi to Tando Allahyar during checking at the national highway.

Police have arrested five accused and a consignment of sophisticated arms worth crores of rupees, spokesman added.