‘Inmates found staying at home’ shifted to Hyderabad prison

KARACHI: Another convict in the Shahzeb murder case has been allegedly found staying out of jail before being shifted to the Hyderabad Central Prison, days after Shahrukh Jatoi and other suspects were found staying at Karachi’s medical facilities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details obtained by ARY NEWS, it has emerged that the influential inmates were allegedly staying at their homes.

“Siraj Talpur and his brother were out of the prison for the last two years,” they said adding that Siraj Talpur was also sentenced to death initially in the Shahzeb murder case.

However, they said that as soon as the matter of Shahrukh Jatoi came to the light, the authorities shifted them to the Central Prison Hyderabad two days back. “IG Prisons and other provincial government authorities were aware of the matter,” they claimed.

Moreover, it has emerged that another inmate was shifted from hospital to Nara prison. “He was discharged from the prison on the same day his jail term was completed.

Convict Shahrukh Jatoi who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case made headlines lately when it was revealed that he had been staying at a hospital instead of prison.

He was shifted back to the Karachi central prison from the private hospital where he had been staying for the past eight months. Swinging into action, the provincial authorities ordered an inquiry into his illegal stay at the hospital.

Sources today told ARY News that the prison department has forwarded an inquiry report on the matter to the higher authorities.

The sources privy to the content of the report revealed that a total of 21 prisoners, including eight convicts and 13 under-trial prisoners, had been enjoying freedom for a long time on the pretext of medical grounds.

After hospital admission, they had been staying at their homes most of the time and would visit hospitals at certain times, the sources said, adding the details of their lavish lifestyle were kept under wraps.

