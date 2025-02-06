Hyderabad protesting lawyers demand transfer of SSP

HYDERABAD: The dispute between protesting lawyers and police has further intensified as the lawyers have demanded transfer of SSP Farrukh Lanjar.

The lawyers have announced to continue their protest until transfer of the SSP.

Local lawyers held a protest rally from the sessions court to the high court premises.

Several lawyers reached outside the SSP’s office premises after which the policemen closed the gate of the office.

The protest was started after a case was filed in Bhittai Nagar police station against an advocate for using fancy number plates and tinted windows on his vehicle.

Scores of police officers in Hyderabad submitted leave applications following the protest by lawyers against the police.

District police officers, including SHOs and the SP Headquarters, applied for a one-month leave due to the ongoing tensions.

The angry lawyers earlier staged a protest inside the SSP office, which lasted for over 10 hours. The protest, led to the confinement of SSP Farrukh Lanjar and his staff inside the office.

The lawyers demanded an immediate apology from the SHO of Bhittai Nagar Police Station, who was suspended after the case was registered.

They also insisted that the SHO publicly apologise in front of the Bar Association. The situation escalated further when the lawyers demanded that the case against their fellow advocate be dropped.