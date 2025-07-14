Torrential rain submerges Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the second-largest city in Sindh, wreaked havoc as water could not be drained out from many areas of the city, ARY News reported.

The situation has been exacerbated by overflowing nullahs (drains) and sewerage systems, impacting both residential and commercial areas, following a spell of heavy rainfall.

Although, the weather has become pleasant after rains in Hyderabad but it has increased the challenges faced by residents. The stagnant water has left numerous vehicles stranded across the city.

Open manholes on many streets, combined with accumulated water, have heightened the risk of accidents.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of flooding like situation in Hyderabad. He contacted the Mayor of Hyderabad to receive a detailed briefing on drainage efforts and directed urgent measures to expedite water removal.

Due to power outages caused by HESCO feeder trips, pumping stations were temporarily shut down, hindering drainage operations. The Chief Minister instructed the Energy Minister Nasir Shah to coordinate with HESCO to restore electricity to pumping stations immediately.

The chief minister also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the rains and cooperate with authorities to mitigate risks.