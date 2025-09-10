Hyderabad receives 280mm rain in 24 hours

Hyderabad received 280mm rain during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per details, Latifabad received 280 millimeters of rainfall, while City Taluka recorded 268 millimeters. In Qasimabad, 185 millimeters of rain was reported, and Rural Taluka received 158 millimeters.

Latifabad witnessed the heaviest rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 280 millimeters recorded, inundating the area.

In Karachi, heavy rains left several major roads and streets submerged. Water accumulated on M.A. Jinnah Road, Guru Mandir, and Golimar, while Rizvia, Board Office, KDA, Nagan Chowrangi, and Karelia Stop were also inundated, causing severe difficulties for residents.

Emergency conditions have been reported in Lassi Goth, Sukhia Goth, and surrounding localities, where rainwater entered homes, creating hardships for the people. Police confirmed that the flow of rainwater caused the collapse of walls of two factories.

Read more: Rainwater accumulates on most of roads in Karachi after heavy showers

In a tragic incident, a rickshaw and a car were swept into Thado stream.

Residents reported that a woman was washed away in the floodwaters, while another woman and a driver remain trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

Police officials confirmed that water levels in the Konkar stream have risen sharply, making rescue operations difficult. Rescue workers and police personnel are struggling to recover the trapped vehicles.