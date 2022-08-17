Hyderabad red alert: Authorities expect 200mm rainfall in city

HYDERABAD: The district administration has issued red alert with regard to likely heavy rainfall in the city in next 36 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh’s second largest city is expected to receive as much as 200 millimeters rainfall in this monsoon spell.

Local authorities while advising precautionary measures asked shopkeepers to keep sandbags to protect shops.

The district administration has directed the owners to ensure special arrangements for protection of godowns and factories.

Moreover, traders have been directed to shutdown their businesses by 3:00pm for next two days.

Low Pressure Area

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) a monsoon low-pressure area lies over eastern Sindh and adjoining Rajasthan in India.

Under the influence of this weather system widespread rain-thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at times with occasional strong winds likely to occur in Karachi division, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshehro Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot , Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts till 19 August.

Heavy falls may create water-logging/urban flooding in low lying areas.

The continuing wet spell over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan to become intense during 18-20 August which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream. Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.

Sea conditions likely to remain rough and fishermen have been advised to remain careful while in deep sea.

