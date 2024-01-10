Hyderabad reports suspected case of Covid’s JN.1 variant

HYDERABAD: A suspected case of COVID-19’s new JN.1 variant has been reported in Hyderabad, ARY News reported, citing the district health officer (DHO).

On Tuesday, the Sindh health department reported two passengers tested positive for a new variant of Covid-19, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant, at Karachi airport.

As per details, blood samples of a suspected Bangkok-returned man named Munawar were taken by the health teams.

Munawar has been isolated at his house in Qasimabad, while the results of the tests were awaited.

Earlier, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan in his statement said authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Rigorous screening measures were implemented across entry and exit points at international airports.

The minister said international airports have effective screening system at all entrances and exits.