Hyderabad Sehri Time, Iftar Time- Ramadan Calendar 2026

Hyderabad, the historic city of Sindh known for its rich cultural heritage, ancient mosques like Masjid-e-Shah Jahani, and vibrant Ramadan bazaars, offers this complete and authentic Ramadan 2026 calendar with precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) timings in PKT. Whether you’re searching for “Ramadan timings Hyderabad 2026”, “Sehri time in Hyderabad today”, “Iftar time Hyderabad Pakistan”, or “Ramzan calendar 2026 Sindh”, this timetable helps residents, students, professionals, and families plan their fasting, Taraweeh prayers, Sahur preparation, and community Iftars during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH officially started in Pakistan on the evening of February 18, 2026 (Shaban 29, 1447), with the first fast observed on February 19, 2026 (confirmed by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee). The holy month is expected to conclude around March 19–20, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. These timings are based on reliable astronomical calculations using Hanafi fiqh (widely followed in Pakistan), sourced from trusted platforms. Minor variations of 1–3 minutes may occur depending on local mosque announcements or slight geographic differences within Hyderabad. Always double-check with your nearest masjid, official Ruet-e-Hilal updates, or popular apps like Muslim Pro, Athan, or Pakistan Prayer Times for the most accurate local confirmation.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Hyderabad, Sindh with Sehri and Iftar timings:

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 19 Feb Thu 5:41 am 6:23 pm 2 20 Feb Fri 5:40 am 6:24 pm 3 21 Feb Sat 5:39 am 6:25 pm 4 22 Feb Sun 5:38 am 6:25 pm 5 23 Feb Mon 5:38 am 6:26 pm 6 24 Feb Tue 5:37 am 6:27 pm 7 25 Feb Wed 5:36 am 6:27 pm 8 26 Feb Thu 5:35 am 6:28 pm 9 27 Feb Fri 5:34 am 6:28 pm 10 28 Feb Sat 5:33 am 6:29 pm 11 01 Mar Sun 5:33 am 6:29 pm 12 02 Mar Mon 5:32 am 6:30 pm 13 03 Mar Tue 5:31 am 6:30 pm 14 04 Mar Wed 5:30 am 6:31 pm 15 05 Mar Thu 5:29 am 6:31 pm 16 06 Mar Fri 5:28 am 6:32 pm 17 07 Mar Sat 5:27 am 6:32 pm 18 08 Mar Sun 5:26 am 6:33 pm 19 09 Mar Mon 5:25 am 6:33 pm 20 10 Mar Tue 5:24 am 6:34 pm 21 11 Mar Wed 5:23 am 6:34 pm 22 12 Mar Thu 5:22 am 6:35 pm 23 13 Mar Fri 5:21 am 6:35 pm 24 14 Mar Sat 5:20 am 6:36 pm 25 15 Mar Sun 5:19 am 6:36 pm 26 16 Mar Mon 5:18 am 6:37 pm 27 17 Mar Tue 5:17 am 6:37 pm 28 18 Mar Wed 5:16 am 6:38 pm 29 19 Mar Thu 5:15 am 6:38 pm 30 20 Mar Fri 5:14 am 6:39 pm

Hyderabad’s Ramadan timings are generally later than northern cities like Faisalabad and Lahore due to its southern geographic position in Sindh, resulting in slightly shorter fasting hours early in the month that gradually increase with the spring season.

May Allah SWT accept your fasts, duas, charity, and all acts of worship this Ramadan 2026. May He grant you and your loved ones peace, blessings, health, and spiritual growth in the holy month. Ramadan Mubarak to the people of Hyderabad, Sindh, and to Muslims everywhere!