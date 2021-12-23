Rs191 billion Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project gets ECNEC nod

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway on a Built Operate Transfer basis at a cost of Rs191 billion.

The Council granted the approval at a meeting held in Islamabad with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

The project to be executed by National Highway Authority envisages construction of 306 Km long, 06 lane wide, divided fenced between Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The project was expected to be completed in 30 months.

‘PM to perform groundbreaking of project’

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed had said bids for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway section had been received and soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform groundbreaking of the project.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other PTI leaders earlier this month, Murad Saeed had said that Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would be the first motorway initiated by PTI government

“M6 motorway will be a gift for people of Sindh,” the federal minister had said.

PM orders early completion of motorway section

Prime Minister Imran Khan this month had chaired a meeting to review progress on Sindh uplift projects.

During the meeting, the prime minister had directed authorities concerned for the early completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project.

Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April this year.