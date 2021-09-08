‘Govt to invite bids for Hyd-Sukkur motorway project in October’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday that the federal government will issue a tender for the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project in October, ARY News reported.

Speaking during the ARY News program 11th hour, the SAPM said that construction work on Hyderabad-Sukkur (M6) motorway project would start soon.

The advertisement would be floated in October to seek bids for construction work on M6 motorway project.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the construction of the Hyderabad- Sukkur motorway at the revised PC-1 cost of Rs 191.471 billion.

The 306 Kilometers 6 –Lane, fenced motorway would be constructed on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

The ECNEC meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin was informed that the project was expected to be completed in 30 months.

Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.