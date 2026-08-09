Hyderabad: Three boys drown in Indus River

HYDERABAD: The divers resumed search for three boys drowned in the Indus River near Hussain Abad area on Sunday morning.

The Rescue 1122 divers resumed the search operation of three boys between 13 to 14 years of age today. “The teenagers were drowned in the Indus below the Kotri bridge yesterday during river bath”, rescue workers said.

Their clothes and slippers were found from the riverbank.

Four youth last year drowned in KB Feeder while bathing in the canal near Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro.

“Four young men from Hyderabad who had arrived for a picnic at Jamshoro’s Al-Manzar, drowned in the canal water. “Two drowning youth were rescued, while two dead bodies retrieved from the water,” rescue sources said.

The deceased were identified as Ali Haider 14 and Mudassar s/o Saeed 20 years old.

In a previous year two brothers were also drowned while mistakenly reached in the deep water in the river.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Kumar and Harish Kumar who were students at Sindh University Jamshoro.