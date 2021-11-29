Hyderabad vendor killed for resisting robbery

HYDERABAD: Dacoits shot dead a 50-year-old vendor on offering resistance during a robbery attempt in Hyderabad’s Latifabad Unit No 5 area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the man identified as Noorul Hassan was killed by two gunmen for resisting robbery in Latifabad Unit No 5. The robbers held him up at gunpoint and demanded cash.

After the vendor refused to give away money to robbers, the gunmen opened fire and fled away, leaving him in a pool of blood. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The deceased was survived by five children and a wife.

Police have launched an investigation and started the search for the arrest of culprits.

