Hyderabad: Youth allegedly tried to jump into river at Al-Manzar

HYDERABAD: Rescue workers and police thwarted an alleged bid of a youth to jump into the Indus River at Al-Manzar- a picnic spot in Hyderabad.

A youth identified as Noman Rajput allegedly tried to jump into the river at the Gate No 20 of Al-Manzar. The onlookers timely informed Rescue 1122 and police, which saved the young man.

He was taken to police post and being questioned about his alleged bid to jump into the river.

Rescue officials quoting the youth said that he has claimed that he was only wanted to dive into the river. “The eyewitnesses have said that the youth was trying to jump into the river (to commit suicide)”, Rescue men said.

The authorities have imposed a ban over swimming and bathing in the Indus River and other water bodies after back-to-back incidents of drowning in Hyderabad city and other areas of the division.

Last Saturday, three youth had gone missing while bathing in the Indus River between Hussainabad and Kotri. Their clothes and slippers were found from the riverbank.

Bodies of two of them were recovered by the Rescue-1122 staff on next day evening. They were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Shahzad while the third one, Faraz, remained missing. All the three youths, aged between 13 and 15 were residents of Sheedi Goth, Qasimabad.

An eight-year-old girl, Zainab, daughter of Naeem Chang, could not be recovered till late Sunday evening. She had gone missing while bathing along with her family members near Pathar Point, beneath the Mehran Bridge last Friday in another incident.

Four youth last year drowned in KB Feeder while bathing in the canal near Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro.