ISLAMABAD: The Power Division of Pakistan has said a surge in water releases from dams has significantly boosted hydropower generation, helping ease pressure on the national grid.

A spokesperson for the power division said water discharge from dams was increased last night from 8,000 to 30,000 cusecs, resulting in the generation of an additional 2,300 megawatts of electricity.

Total hydropower generation rose from 1,800 megawatts to 4,100 megawatts.

According to the spokesperson, the increase in hydropower has helped to stabilise the grid, particularly in central parts of the country.

Officials say further generation in hydropower is expected as demand for irrigation water rises among farmers.

The spokesperson for the power division of Pakistan added that load management duration has been reduced from around six hours to between two and a half and three hours.

While with improved availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and higher hydropower generation, authorities expect that the temporary issue of power shortages will ease in the coming days.