Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum inaugurates Hypermotion Dubai 2021

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, today inaugurated Hypermotion Dubai, the Middle East edition of the German-initiated industry convex that reimagines the transportation and logistics industries, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Running until the 4th November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Hypermotion Dubai, along with the co-located Materials Handling Middle East trade fair, represents a thriving hub of technology game-changers revolutionising four of the Middle East’s key economic sectors transport, logistics, mobility, and materials handling.

The three-day event takes place with the collaboration of global ports operator DP World as Global Partner.

Other key partners include Abu Dhabi Ports as Strategic Partner; and Dubai South, being a smart and sustainable city, as Future City Partner.

Hypermotion Lab focuses on driverless vehicles, urban air mobility and next-generation connectivity in the mobility and logistics arena. The Smart Mobility Conference is unveiling the reshaping of the region’s mass transit industry, while Scalex, a leading manufacturer of digital distance measurement tools, will take a deep dive into supply-chain and logistics excellence, including last-mile delivery.

Hypermotion Dubai has attracted a heady mix of public- and private-sector leaders and policy makers, business owners and strategists, start-ups and innovators looking to networking and pitching new technology breakthroughs through the Asyad Logistics Start-up Challenge. The challenge will comprise three days of workshops, clinics, pitch competitions, and networking with investors and government buyers to provide real opportunities to launch and grow businesses

The event is also hosting market forecasts for both the GCC logistics and electric vehicles sectors in addition to leading data scientists, who will be presenting at the Asyad Global Hackathon Challenge – a knowledge hub of bespoke content, engaging competitions, workshops, and brainstorming sessions.

Together with Hypermotion Dubai, the biennial 11th edition of Materials Handling Middle East features more than 70 exhibitors from 24 countries, headed by Platinum Sponsor Acme, alongside other industry stalwarts such as RFUFCO, Wings, Savoye, Jaspa, Ancra Systems, Lean Tech, Log Square, Swisslog, and Honeywell.

The region’s dedicated trade fair for intralogistics, warehousing, supply chain management, freight and cargo is shining the spotlight on the latest automation technologies addressing the needs of a range of industries from e-commerce, banking and retail, to F&B, automotive and pharmaceuticals.

Acme’s next-gen show line-up includes a number of different solutions for specific applications including a new robotics system in cooperation with their partner, Hanwha, and handling and storage solutions for pallets and cases manufactured in their UAE facility.