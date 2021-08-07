I am not just pretty pictures, I am much more Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir wants people to know that she’s young and genuine and much more than just a pretty face. She also doesn’t want to stop living her life her way just because she’s famous.

Growing up in front of people doesn’t mean I can’t live my life:

In a recent Instagram post, Hania detailed how she’s taking control of her life and mental health as she navigates her way through stardom at a young age. “Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life,” she said.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor added that she realises that “I will make mistakes. I will change. I will make bad choices and I will make better ones. My views will change and some won’t. I will grow and I will learn.”

However, there’s one thing Hania Aamir refuses to do and for good reason: “I will not apologise for being human. I will not apologise for growing for evolving.”

The 24-year-old said she has been struggling with how to please the “negative ones” and has now come to the conclusion that it’s much healthier to not be anyone else but her.

“I absolutely do not know how to be anyone else but me. I have unapologetically been myself loud and clear and that should not change because people fail to understand me,” said Hania.

“I am not just pretty pictures I am much more.”

Closing out her message, Hania Aamir added, “I hope we all can grow together and learn to be more tolerant towards each other. Do not lose your individuality just because people around you don’t understand you. As long as you’re not hurting anyone, be yourself boo. Here’s to truly living and being your unapologetic beautiful self.”

Do you agree with Hania’s philosophy?