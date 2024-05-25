I don’t hate PTI founder anymore: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Saturday revealed that he no longer holds grudge against PTI founder Imran Khan, regretting that the latter was not willing to negotiate, ARY News reported.

“He [Imran Khan] has made mistakes and resisted, but he is still a political reality. However, he is not willing to negotiate,” the PML-N leader said while speaking to ARY News exclusively.

Reiterating his offer of holding dialogue, Rana Sanaullah said, “Neither can we eliminate the PTI founder nor can he eliminate us, so we should sit and talk, but he doesn’t understand this”.

Sanaullah questioned when the establishment is willing to play its role, then why resist? “If they want to help us in the SIFC [Special Investment Facilitation Committee], then what is the need for resistance?”

He claimed that if PTI founder Imran Khan had not quit parliament, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government would not have survived for 16 months. Furthermore, he said if they had not dissolved governments in two provinces, May 9 would not have happened.

Responding to a question, he said PTI was not getting any relief from the courts, and those who are absconding should come forward.

The PM’s advisor also said that political instability gives birth to economic instability, and Imran Khan is responsible for it. “He [Khan] adopted a non-political attitude, and if they refuse to negotiate in the parliamentary system, then they are a threat to the system”, he added.

In response to another question regarding Parvez Elahi, Sanauallah said that he did not expect PTI president to be “so patient”. “Although Elahi is an opponent, he stood with the judiciary, and I respect him for that”.