I forced him to go’: Heartbroken mother mourns son lost in Lahore tuition center collapse

LAHORE: The heartbroken mother of one of the children who lost their lives when the roof of a tuition center collapsed in the Kahan area of Lahore shared her deep regret. She said her son had not wanted to go to tuition that day, but she forced him to go, telling him, “If you don’t go, your teacher will beat you, and I don’t want to see you get beaten.”

Another woman who lost her child stated that if the government provided high-quality schools, parents would never have to send their children to private tuition centers.

Students who survived the incident explained that as soon as soil rolled over the roof, it collapsed instantly. Meanwhile, local residents blamed the owner of the house for the tragedy.

A female teacher, who was injured in the collapse and is currently receiving treatment at Lahore General Hospital, recounted the horrific incident while also highlighting her financial struggles. “I have been teaching students at my house for two years, and daily, about 30 to 35 children come here for tuition,” she recalled.

Speaking about her difficult circumstances, she added, “Our financial situation is very poor. I started offering tuition just to make ends meet because my husband is a vegetable vendor with a pushcart, and our income is very low.”

Children who survived the tragic roof collapse in Kahana, an area of Lahore, Punjab, described scenes of panic. Recalling the horrific moments, students said they were completing assignments given by their teacher when the roof suddenly collapsed.

In the heart-wrenching incident, 14 children lost their lives, while five children and a female teacher were injured. According to rescue officials, all are in stable condition.

Two other children received first aid at the scene and were sent to home, while the teacher is being treated at Lahore General Hospital.

A student who survived the incident said that some people had been working on the roof and laying bricks when it suddenly collapsed.

The student said his brother was buried under the debris and lost his life, while he narrowly escaped the horrifying incident.

Another student said the class had been completing an assignment when the roof suddenly collapsed.

A young girl said she became trapped after a water cooler fell on her leg. Construction workers and relatives later rescued her.

A mother said three of her children had been attending the tuition center. Two survived, while one was killed.

Residents said construction work was underway on the roof at the time of the incident and alleged the structure was already dilapidated.