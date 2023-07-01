35.9 C
'I helped PTI chairman to become Prime Minister,' Javed Miandad

KARACHI: Cricket legend and former captain of the national cricket team Javed Miandad asserted his significant contribution to the appointment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During an interview at ARY News program, the national cricket legend, Javed Miandad disclosed that he ‘helped’ PTI Chairman to become PM but regretted that he never thanked him.

While answering a question, he said that my father was very fond of cricket, “me and all of my brothers played in the streets as well as on the roof.”

Javed Miandad said that whenever he played for the national team, he tried to keep the margin to a minimum if the team lost, adding that none of the player objected his captaincy.

