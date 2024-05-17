‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel to release on THIS date

Sony Pictures has announced the release date for the sequel to the 1997 slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025, with actors from the original movies reportedly reprising their roles, Deadline reported.

The screenplay for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is co-written by Robinson and Sam Lansky after an initial script from Leah McKendrick.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. who starred in the original movie are reportedly reprising their roles from the first movie that hit theaters in 1997.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer starred Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe.

Scream writer Kevin Williamson wrote the script for the movie based on author Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name.

The original film showed a group of friends stalked by a villain with a hook after they attempted to cover up a car accident.

The movie was an instant hit after its release in theaters generating around $72 million in 1997 which translates to $141 million today.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprised their roles in the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Later, another movie titled I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 2006 which featured an entirely new cast.