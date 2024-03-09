I only suggested, Parliament passed 18th Amendment, says Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The 18th Amendment was passed by the Parliament, we had only given advice for it, Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday while talking to media here, ARY News reported.

Former president Zardari, who has been the government’s candidate in the ongoing presidential vote, was replying to a reporter.

“You had given 18th amendment in your previous tenure, what will be your further steps after being elected?”, a reporter asked Asif Ali Zardari today.

“What was earlier happened, was from the parliament and what will happen now, would also be approved by the parliament,” Zardari said.

Pakistan’s national and provincial assemblies as well as the Senate voting to elect the country’s 14th president today.

Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of PPP and the PML-N, and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai are vying for the office of President.

The current ruling coalition, the PML-N, the PPP and other allies, have field former president Asif Ali Zardari as its candidate for the election of the head of the state.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakitan and PML-Q have also backed Zardari’s candidacy for presidential office.

People’s Party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have cast their votes in the National Assembly.

The presidential vote will conclude at 4:00PM.