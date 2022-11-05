I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Azam Swati: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the privacy violation of Senator Azam Swati’s wife, urging Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu notice of the incident, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said that Pakistan was created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, honour of the family & inviolability of chadar & chardawari.

“What has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the State has been a blatant violation of all these values – from being stripped naked to custodial torture and now this video where privacy of his wife has been violated.”

“It is both shocking, despicable & utterly condemnable. No human being should have to suffer this. I call on the CJP to take suo moto notice of this,” he wrote in a tweet.

The PTI chief also apologised on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati over the incident.

“I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati, a very private, non-public, tahajut guzaar lady for the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she is having to suffer,” he wrote.

Imran Khan’s statement comes hours after Senator Azam Swati narrated shocking details of what happened to him and his family in a press conference.

Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that her mother had been sent a video clip by someone from an unknown number… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

