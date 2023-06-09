I was 19: Zoya Nasir opens up on teenage marriage and divorce

Actor-influencer Zoya Nasir opened up on her personal life like never before and revealed that she was first married at 19 to a much older guy.

In an interview with a digital media channel, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor opened up on her divorce as she advocated for the right to education and career as well as an independent outlook on life for young girls before getting married.

Zoya Nasir revealed that she first got married when she was 19 to a guy who was eight years older than her, and the marriage ended up in divorce.

“While I don’t want to get into details, it’s important to share that I was 19 when I got married. I was so young, even for my age, that I didn’t know how to take a stand for myself or how to greet people as a bahu (daughter-in-law),” she recalled the struggles of early marriage.

“I wasn’t a partner in my marriage, I was a kid, given responsibilities. My world was so small at the time that I’d succumbed to anything they’d ask of me. I never reflected on who I was as a person, I just became how people wanted me to. I’d accept mistakes even when I wasn’t at fault,” Nasir explained.

“When I got divorced, my family realised that it wasn’t the right move for anyone that young. I needed to broaden my horizon,” she added, urging all the parents not to marry off their young girls or they’ll end up living an inferior life to other people.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor got engaged to fellow vlogger Christian Betzmann in 2021, before the two parted ways a couple of months later.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Zoya Nasir has been a consistently amazing performer since her debut drama ‘Hania’ in 2019. Her notable work includes ‘Prem Gali’, ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Sirat e Mustaqeem’ and last year’s mega-hit Pakistani drama ‘Mere Humsafar’.