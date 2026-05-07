Netflix is once again diving deep into the world of psychological thrillers with the upcoming limited series I Will Find You, and this time the spotlight firmly sits on Sam Worthington and Britt Lower.

The newly released teaser of I Will Find You sets the tone early, almost quietly unsettling rather than loud or dramatic, showing Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his own son.

He insists he never committed this crime and yet the world has already moved on without him, until the possibility emerges that the child might still be alive, pulling him back into a reality he thought was permanently closed.

That single thread is what drives I Will Find You forward, and the teaser leans heavily into that emotional fracture.

Britt Lower appears as Rachel Mills in I Will Find You, a former journalist and also David’s ex-sister-in-law, someone who has clearly stepped away from investigative work but is slowly dragged back into it as the truth begins to surface.

Britt Lower carries that hesitation well, like a person who knows reopening this case will cost more than just time. Sam Worthington’s performance in I Will Find You leans into restraint, a man hollowed out by years of imprisonment but suddenly forced into motion again when hope, however fragile, re-enters the picture.

The teaser of I Will Find You also briefly introduces Britt Lower again in a more emotionally conflicted frame, balancing personal history with professional instinct, and it’s that duality that seems to anchor much of the series.

Sam Worthington, meanwhile, is shown moving between disbelief and urgency, a shift that suggests I Will Find You is less about courtroom logic and more about emotional survival.

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Based on Harlan Coben’s 2023 novel, the series carries his familiar structure of buried truths and personal collapse, and the adaptation seems to be sticking closely to that tone while expanding its emotional scope for television.

The teaser of I Will Find You makes it clear that nothing here is straightforward, not the crime, not the memory, and certainly not the people involved.