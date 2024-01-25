I worked as an online taxi driver in Canada: Haider Abbas Rizvi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P)’s senior leader Haider Abbas Rizvi on Wednesday revealed that he worked as an online taxi driver during his stay in Canada, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking during the ARY News show, “Eleventh Hour”, MQM-P leader Haider Abbas Rizvi revealed that he has completed more than 2000 rides and had achieved a remarkable rating of 4.86 out of 5 as an online cab driver.

In response to a question, Rizvi emphasized that he has financial responsibilities and had to support his family in Pakistan which forced him to work as an online taxi driver in Canada.

While responding to a question the MQM-P leader stated, “I am an outgoing person. So, to kill loneliness during my stay in Canada, I had to do something so I started working as a taxi driver.”

He expressed satisfaction over the work he did during his exile and stated that every piece of work that he did in Canada, he did it with his heart and soul.