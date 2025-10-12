Lostprophets Frontman Ian Watkins’ final hours — What sparked the fatal attack?

The real reason behind Ian Watkins’ death has come to light, with reports suggesting the former Lostprophets frontman was attacked inside HMP Wakefield after refusing to pay protection money.

The disgraced musician, 48, was found fatally injured in his cell on Saturday morning. Despite immediate medical attention, staff were unable to save him.

Authorities confirmed that Ian Watkins, who was serving a 29-year sentence for serious sexual offences against children, died following a violent assault involving a knife. Two inmates, aged 43 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the killing as detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team continue their investigation.

Sources close to the prison investigation have indicated that Ian Watkins may have been targeted for refusing to continue paying protection money to other prisoners. It is believed the attack occurred shortly after cells were unlocked on Saturday morning. Reports suggest the former singer had faced similar threats before and had previously suffered assaults while in custody.

The attack took place just weeks after a prison inspection report warned of increased violence against inmates convicted of sexual offences at HMP Wakefield. Inspectors noted a marked rise in attacks and said many older prisoners felt unsafe amid growing tensions with younger inmates.

Jo Mjadzelics, who first exposed Ian Watkins’ criminal behaviour years ago, said she was not surprised by the news, adding that she had long feared his release. Mjadzelics had repeatedly reported the former Lostprophets singer to police and social services between 2008 and 2012, but several forces failed to act promptly. Subsequent inquiries found that authorities missed multiple opportunities to intervene before Watkins’ arrest.

At the height of his fame, Ian Watkins led Lostprophets, a Welsh rock band that achieved international success with millions of album sales and several UK Top 10 hits. Formed in 1997, Lostprophets released five studio albums and performed to sold-out arenas across the world. However, his later crimes brought the band’s career to an end and left fans in shock.

The death of Ian Watkins now raises further questions about prison safety and whether adequate measures were taken to protect high-risk inmates. Police and prison officials have yet to comment further as the investigation continues.

