IBA School of Business Studies (SBS) has secured the National Business Education Accreditation Council’s (NBEAC) highest ‘W’ Category Accreditation for a period of five years.

Awarded to educational institutions scoring 80% and above, the ‘W’ Category represents NBEAC’s most rigorous standards of academic quality, institutional excellence, governance, faculty strength, curriculum relevance, research, and continuous improvement. This prestigious recognition reflects the collective efforts and unwavering commitment of our faculty, students, leadership, and stakeholders who continue to uphold the values of excellence that define IBA Karachi. It also reinforces IBA-SBS’s position among Pakistan’s leading business schools and its dedication to delivering world-class business education aligned with national and international standards.

As an AACSB-accredited business school, IBA-SBS continues to advance academic excellence, research, innovation, and leadership development. The five-year ‘W’ Category Accreditation marks another important milestone in IBA’s journey of leadership, excellence, and impact.

IBA Karachi, Pakistan’s leading and most prestigious institution of higher education, has nurtured generations of trailblazers, with 22,000+ alumni driving innovation and leading organizations across the globe. IBA offers a world-class education that empowers students to shape the future and is committed to inclusivity, diversity and sustainability. IBA fosters an eco-conscious campus community, continuously reducing its carbon footprint through impactful green initiatives and with a rich legacy and an unwavering pursuit of progress, IBA continues to redefine Leadership, Excellence, and Impact.