24/7 online certificate verification facility introduced for students

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark move to shift manual processes towards digitilisation, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has rolled out its Customer Care Desk (CCD) Portal, enabling Pakistani students to have online certificate verification within 24 hours.

The transformative move was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Education, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. He praised the initiative as an innovation to simplify administrative processes and enhance transparency in academic documentation.

The CCD Portal remains active with 24/7 online support for students across Pakistan and abroad.

According to IBCC Executive Director Ghulam Ali Mallah, the system not only allows users to have online certificate verification, but they can also track the status of their document verification using a QR code-based tracking feature.

“The public’s convenience is included in our top priority,” Ghulam Ali Mallah stated, noting that the portal had experienced six months of beta testing before its public release.

The service is also customised for overseas Pakistani students and parents. Those who send queries via email are guaranteed a response within 24 hours, which is an alternative for those who can’t visit in person.

Students can avail services such as online certificate verification, lodging complaints, and requesting document-related services.

All these services are accessible through a single digital platform. The CCD aims to minimise processing delays and foster efficient communication between students and the IBCC.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui applauded the launch, describing it as a “critical advancement in digitising education services,” and emphasised its role in making academic procedures more student-friendly and transparent.

