Ibrahim Zadran shatters records in Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran made history with a stunning 177-run knock against England in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

His brilliant performance marked a unique achievement in ODI cricket.

Afghanistan was in trouble early in the match, losing three wickets within the first nine overs.

But Ibrhaim Zadran stood strong at one end, with support from Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammad Nabi.

Ibrahim Zadran reached his century in the 37th over, facing 106 balls. In the next 39 deliveries, the 23-year-old hit 77 more runs, taking England’s bowlers to task.

His efforts helped Afghanistan post a strong total of 325/7 in their 50 overs.

Zadran’s innings is not only the highest score in Champions Trophy history but also the highest-ever score by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs.

Read More: Afghanistan clinches dramatic last-over win against England in Champions Trophy 2025

He surpassed his own record of 162 against Sri Lanka.

At just 23 years and 76 days old, Zadran became the only player in ODI history to score two 150-plus knocks before the age of 24, showcasing his ability to turn solid starts into big scores.

The first player to score 150-plus before 24 was England’s Charlotte Edwards in 1997, and West Indies legend Chris Gayle followed suit in 2001. The highest score by anyone under 24 is 232, set by Amelia Kerr for New Zealand in 2018.

Earlier, England lost their opening game to Australia by five wickets on Saturday after setting the 50-overs world champions a target of 352.

England’s performances have dipped since then Buttler took charge as captain, however, with the side failing to defend their T20 and 50-overs World Cup titles.

They also face an early exit from the Champions Trophy unless they quickly turn things around, starting with their game against Afghanistan today.