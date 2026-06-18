Ibrahima Konate signs four-year deal with Real Madrid
- By AFP -
- Jun 18, 2026
Real Madrid confirmed the arrival of defender Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool on Thursday on a four-year deal at the end of his contract at Anfield.
Los Blancos and centre-back Konate “reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030,” said the Spanish giants in a statement.
The 27-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig, playing 183 times and winning the Premier League in 2025 and the FA Cup in 2022 amongst other silverware.
👋 Welcome, @IbrahimaKonate_! 👋 pic.twitter.com/2cSTns5XOQ
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 18, 2026
The defender, currently at the World Cup with France, joins a Real side already reinforced this summer by the arrival of Jose Mourinho as coach, as well as the signings of Spain left-back Marc Cucurella and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva.
Los Blancos have been linked also with Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries, as they overhaul their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.
Real have renewed the contract of centre-back Antonio Rudiger until 2027, after Dani Carvajal and David Alaba left the club at the end of their contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu.