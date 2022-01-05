ICAO expresses satisfaction over CAA safety measures after audit

KARACHI: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has expressed satisfaction over safety measures from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY NEWS reported.

The satisfaction with the safety measures from ICAO has led to removing CAA from the list of the safety significant concern (SSC).

The lifting of the SSC on CAA will pave way for the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to lift the ban on PIA flights from Pakistan to Europe.

The ICAO during its audit carried out in December 2021 has given CAA, a ranking of 72.77 percent.

In July 2020, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe in June over safety concerns.

The EASA in a letter conveyed to the national flag carrier, said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

It said that six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management Systems was not implemented.

The EASA, however, said that it could review any appeal from Pakistan over the matter while the suspension could also be extended for another three months if conditions set by them are not implemented.

