ICAO meeting: Pakistan presents report on bird strikes incidents

The Sixth Meeting of the ICAO Asia Pacific Wildlife Hazard Management Working Group (AP-WHM WG/6) took place at the ICAO APAC Office, Bangkok from 14th May to 17th May.

The meeting was attended by PCAA officers headed by Syed Aftab Gilani, Chief Operating Officer IIAP Islamabad.

In the meeting, scores of working papers were presented by more than 18 participating states and international organizations.

Different case studies, industry best practices and technologies also came under discussion in the meeting.

PCAA team presented Pakistan’s progress report on development and implementation of Wildlife Hazard Management Plan.

As many as 61 planes of foreign and national airlines had been affected by bird strikes last year, it emreged.

According to statistics shared by PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier suffered a loss of millions of rupees due to bird strikes—with 39 bird hits reported in the last 6 months at domestic airports across Pakistan.