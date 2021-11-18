ICAO releases schedule for CAA audit

KARACHI: A team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will arrive in Pakistan on November 29 to conduct a safety audit of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), reported ARY News, quoting sources.

As per the schedule released by the ICAO, the auditors will arrive in Pakistan on Nov 29 and stay until Dec 10, the sources having knowledge of the matter said, adding that they would conduct a complete audit of the country’s aviation regulator during their 12-day stay here.

The ICAO team will audit the pilot licencing mechanism, the air navigation system (ANS), aircraft operations, and aerodromes and ground aids (AGA) among other areas.

Meanwhile, the CAA has completed its preparations at the airports across the country ahead of the international audit.

Read more: Flight accidents rose 12pc globally in 2019, ICAO report finds

Earlier this year, the international aviation organization had expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for improving its licencing process.

The ICAO’s satisfactory remarks came after a report presented by the CAA regarding the reforms and progress on the Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) of the international aviation institution. The CAA’s steps for reforming personal licencing grabbed an 83 per cent rating out of the highest 97.4 per cent from ICAO.

