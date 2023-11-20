ICC announces World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed the World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament.

The selection panel, consisting of Ian Bishop, Kass Naidoo, Shane Watson, Wasim Khan, and Sunil Vaidya, finalized the team based on standout performances during the tournament.

The lineup features players from champions Australia, runners-up India, South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wk)

South Africa’s opener was in breath-taking form during the group stage, scoring four centuries, including an enormous 174 against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma (India) (c)

The India captain and opener set the tone at the top of the order for the hosts, hitting 597 runs, with only his teammate Virat Kohli scoring more.

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli produced an all-time great run of form, scoring the most runs ever by an individual batter at a men’s Cricket World Cup.

His 765 surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003) and came at an average of 96.62.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s run to the semi-finals was built on the back of a mountain of runs, and Daryl Mitchell played a big part in that.

His 552 runs in nine innings came at an average of 69 and strike-rate of 111.06, and showcased his great versatility – building platforms at times and upping the scoring rate at others.

KL Rahul (India)

The India right-hander was a model of consistency for his side throughout the world Cup as he amassed a decent total of 452 runs from 10 hits.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

The Big Show provided two all-time moments with the bat. His century against the Netherlands was the fastest ever seen at a Men’s Cricket World Cup, coming off just 40 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

India’s spin-bowling all-rounder played a crucial role for his team, taking key wickets throughout the middle overs and consistently turning the screw.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The leader of India’s attack, Jasprit Bumrah was relentless in his excellence.

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)



Sri Lanka’s left-arm speedster Dilshan Madushanka was a revelation.

His 21 wickets put him firmly in the tournament’s top five wicket-takers, and he was a relentless threat with the new ball.

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Adam Zampa equalled Muttiah Muralidaran for most wickets by a spinner in a single Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Mohammed Shami (India)

The tournament’s top wicket-taker, Mohammed Shami was simply extraordinary for a team that he wasn’t even a part of at the start of the campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australia clinched the ODI World Cup 2023 title with a stellar performance, led by opener Travis Head’s spectacular century that dismantled the Indian bowling lineup.