ICC approves budget for Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially approved the budget for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan next year.

This decision was made during the ICC’s annual meeting in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also in attendance.

Sources report that the budget for the event, scheduled for February and March 2025, has been jointly prepared by the ICC and the PCB.

This tournament marks the return of the ICC Champions Trophy to Pakistan after a seven-year ban, with Pakistan also serving as the defending champion.

The PCB has proposed a detailed schedule for the event, which includes matches to be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Notably, all matches involving India are set to take place in Lahore, with the highly anticipated Pakistan-India match slated for March 1 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The ICC has decided to forward this schedule unchanged to the respective member boards.

The tournament will feature teams from Pakistan, India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, promising an exciting and competitive series of cricket matches.