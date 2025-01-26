ICC Awards 2024: Richard Illingworth named umpire of the year

England’s Richard Illingworth has been named the International Cricket Council Umpire of the Year in the ICC Awards 2024.

The former England player began his umpiring career in 2005 with women’s cricket and later moved to men’s cricket in 2010.

Richard Illingworth was included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2013 and has since officiated several high-profile games such as the semi-final between India and New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2019 and the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia.

The former England player was also the on-field umpire during the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa last year.

Illingworth’s win at the ICC Awards 2024 is his fourth as he lifted The David Shepherd Trophy, named after the legendary English umpire David Shepherd, in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

ICC took to X to announce his win during the ICC Awards 2024.

Read more: Babar Azam only Pakistani player in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024

“Congratulations to Richard Illingworth on being named the 2024 ICC Umpire of the Year,” the ICC wrote in its post.

Before his umpiring career, Richard Illingworth played nine Tests for England in which he picked up 19 wickets.

He appeared in 25 ODIs for his country, claiming 30 wickets and contributing 68 runs.

Following his retirement from international cricket, the former England player began a career in umpiring and has since officiated in 74 Tests, 93 ODIs, and 35 T20Is.

It is worth noting here that Australia’s Simon Taufel has won The David Shepherd Trophy five consecutive times between 2004 and 2008.

Pakistan’s Aleem Dar won the accolade three times in 2009, 2010 and 2011.