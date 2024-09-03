ICC confirms dates, venue for 2025 World Test Championship final

The International Cricket Council confirmed the dates and venue for next year’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The one-off Test will be played at the Lord’s, an iconic London venue from 11 to 15 June 2025, with 16 June available as a reserve day if required.

It will be the first time that Lord’s has been used for the World Test Championship final, with Southampton as the venue for the first edition (2021) and The Oval as the venue for the second edition (2023), that were won by New Zealand and Australia respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The match will be played between the top two sides on the standings at the completion of the current cycle, with Rohit Sharma’s India currently sitting in pole position ahead of reigning champions Australia.

Points table

There are still plenty of points available for teams though, with New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth) and Bangladesh (seventh) still well in contention for a place in the one-off decider.

Fans will get the chance to register their interest for tickets for the World Test Championship final and ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expects demand to be high for the eagerly-awaited contest.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition,” Allardice said.