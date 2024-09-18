ICC delegation visits National Stadium to review Champions Trophy preparations

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation Wednesday visited the National Stadium in Karachi to review the arrangements for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The delegation reached Karachi last night and visited the National Stadium this morning, inspecting the ongoing construction work and preparation for the Champions Trophy.

After Karachi, the ICC delegation will then travel to Islamabad and Lahore for the next phase of the inspection. They will prepare the complete report of venues and preparation after completing the visit.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March, however, India’s participation in the tournament is uncertain as the BCCI seeks the government’s approval to visit the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of the three venues – Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium – that will host the mega spectacle.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Stadium in Karachi are scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.