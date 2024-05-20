ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza war crimes arrest warrant against Netanyahu

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: International Criminal Court prosecutor has sought Gaza war crimes arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Netanyahu, the AFP said in a report.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor seeking arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, and Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC prosecutor is also seeking warrants for Yahya Sinwar, and two other top Hamas leaders, on charges of war crimes.

Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, told CNN that the charges related to the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Israeli offensive in Gaza has claimed over 34,000 deaths most of them children and women.

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict,” Mr Khan said.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and disputes its jurisdiction.