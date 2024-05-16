ICC issues schedule for T20 world cup’s warm-up matches

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule of the warm-up matches for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

According to the ICC, a total of 17 teams will feature in the warm-up matches, scheduled from May 27 to June 1. South Africa will be playing an intra-squad match on the 29th in Florida.

Pakistan, England and New Zealand will miss the warm-up matches while 2007 champions India will only play one warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1 and the venue of which will be decided in due course.

Pakistan and England are poised to engage in a four-match T20I series, scheduled to begin on May 22 and will conclude on May 30, just a couple of days before the commencement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The 16 warm-up matches will be held across the United States of America (USA) and Trinidad and Tobago at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Fixtures

Monday 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA