Pakistan vs India set for October 15 as ICC announces World Cup schedule

The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year.

The event will kick off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

Pakistan vs India

The much-awaited Pakistan vs India encounter will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15 and will be the eighth meeting between the two sides at a men’s World Cup.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. The last time these teams met in the 50-over World Cup was in 2019 at Old Trafford.

Knockout Stages

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

Tournament Venues

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

Pakistan’s schedule for ICC World Cup 2023:

October 12 – vs Qualifier in Hyderabad

October 15 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 5 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru

November 12 – vs England in Kolkata